Cyberattack shuts down production at Fairlife, Coca-Cola’s dairy subsidiary

Due to a major cyberattack, production in the U.S. at Fairlife, a dairy beverage manufacturer owned by Coca-Cola, has come to a complete standstill. The hackers gained access to part of the IT infrastructure, including systems that control production. The Canadian plants, however, remain operational.

Production systems affected

Coca-Cola disclosed the incident on Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The soft drink giant acquired Fairlife in full in 2020 and has since expanded the brand into a key growth driver outside its traditional soft drink business: Fairlife sells, among other things, protein-rich milk, sports drinks, and dietary supplements.