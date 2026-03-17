Madaq chooses CCV: a partnership for growth and innovation

(Advertorial) Madaq, the Dutch chocolate brand with international ambitions, aims to provide its customers with a fast, simple, and intuitive payment process. With CCV as its payment partner, the company can focus on innovation and growth.

Reliable payment solutions as the foundation for growth

Madaq, the chocolate brand with 15 experiential boutiques in the Netherlands, stands out with a fresh take on the world of chocolate. The brand was founded by Soufiane Mourabit, who wants to share the food culture he grew up with. His creations tantalize the taste buds with unique flavors that leave a lasting impression, transforming everyday moments into cherished memories. The use of natural ingredients in their purest form creates the flavor.

For this ambitious scale-up in the retail sector, one thing was clear: to remain future-proof, a payment partner is needed that can grow alongside the business. “We were looking for a partner that combines solid technology with flexibility, so we can expand our services without worrying about reliability,” says CEO Soufiane Mourabit. “CCV turned out to be a natural fit. Their focus on innovation, stability, and service aligns perfectly with what Madaq wants to offer its customers.”

Why trust and technical reliability are crucial

“The payment moment is often the last point of contact with the customer and must always go smoothly. Any disruption has a direct impact on revenue and customer satisfaction. That’s why we consciously choose a partner where reliability, security, and service are demonstrably top-notch. We find that trust in CCV,” says Soufiane.

Madaq opted for the CCV Nexus Pad A35, a new terminal that perfectly meets Madaq’s need for modern, fast, and compact payment solutions. Soufiane explains: “The hardware is future-proof and compatible with all relevant payment methods. Customers experience a faster, simpler, and more intuitive payment process, including contactless payments via smartphones and smartwatches. This reduces wait times and ensures a smooth flow.”

European ambitions and future-proof technology

Madaq is looking beyond the Netherlands, the CEO emphasizes. “Our European ambitions certainly played a role in choosing CCV. Their presence in multiple countries and knowledge of local markets give us the confidence that we can scale up later without major barriers. New technologies such as digital wallets and embedded payments play a major role in this. Consumers expect speed and convenience. Together with CCV, we ensure that our solutions are ready for these developments.”

Partnerships as the Key to Success

“The payments market is evolving at breakneck speed. As a scale-up, you can’t build everything yourself. By partnering with a specialist like CCV, we can focus on innovation and growth, while our customers benefit from reliable, secure, and future-proof payment solutions,” Madaq added.

Interested in the CCV Nexus Pad A35?

Read more about the CCV Nexus Pad A35 and discover how CCV is working with retailers to build the future of retail payments.