Jumbo unveils “positive” marketing approach

A new look, a new tagline, new campaigns, a new price label, a new magazine: Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo is revamping its marketing communications. “We’re going to do an even better job of explaining to our customers what Jumbo stands for,” says CEO Jesper Højer.

Positive mindset

“Jumbo’s YES”: that’s the supermarket chain’s new tagline. With a refreshed creative style and campaigns, among other things, the retailer aims to emphasize positivity, warmth, boldness, and quality. “Jumbo is entering a new phase, and sharpening our brand communication fits right in with that. We’re going to explain even better to our customers what Jumbo stands for and what you can expect from us as a supermarket,” says Højer.

“Jumbo has become known as a brand that is warm, social, and welcoming, where ‘yes’ is said more often than ‘no’ in customer service. A positive mindset that is needed now more than ever,” says interim marketing director René Repko. The refresh is the start of future developments on the store floor and online that will once again surprise and delight customers, he says.

“7 guarantees” get an update

From now on, Jumbo will highlight competitive prices with the new “Goedkoopjes” label for hundreds of low-priced private-label products, such as milk, toilet paper, and bread. In addition, Jumbo will offer more promotions. The product range will also be further expanded, featuring local products from the neighborhood and innovations from its own fresh food kitchens. Furthermore, customers can expect even more service from the employees who truly make the difference. “We’ll be focusing even more on that, including by updating our 7 Guarantees later this year,” Højer added.

The first visible changes in creative style are already evident starting today: beginning with the recognizable Jumbo smile on all trucks and store doors. Commercials, flyers, and other customer communications will also get a new look. “In addition, we’re launching the inspiration magazine Jumm (both in print and digital) to provide a major platform for our special product range and delicious recipes,” explains Repko.

Jumbo is also saying goodbye to Maike Meijer, Frank Lammers, and the other family characters who have been the faces of the supermarket chain’s commercials for 13 years. The new face is singer and entertainer Rob Kemps, known for the carnival act Snollebollekes, who will take the lead role in a new series of commercials about “the happiest customer in the Netherlands.”