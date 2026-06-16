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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Hawaiian sets sights on Germany after reaching 50-restaurant milestone

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Food16 June, 2026
Hawaiian CEO Mattijs Hermans

Hawaiian has reached a symbolic milestone at Brussels’ Woluwe Shopping Center: the Belgian poké bowl chain now has fifty restaurants in operation in Belgium and the Netherlands. This figure marks the starting point for an ambitious expansion strategy into Germany.

Goal: 150 restaurants by 2030

Hawaiian, which was founded in Antwerp in 2018 as a poké bowl concept, aims to have a network of 150 locations by 2030. The ambition is to grow into a major player with fifty restaurants in each of its three core markets: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Today, the chain has 38 locations in Belgium and 12 in the Netherlands.

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