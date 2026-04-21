Haacht Brewery’s losses deepen; recovery expected by 2030

Co.Br.Ha., the holding company behind Haacht Brewery, saw its losses increase further in 2025. This is mainly due to the latest round of layoffs at the brewery behind Primus and Tongerlo, as volumes and operational profitability are gradually recovering.

Cautious operational recovery

The group closed the fiscal year with a net loss of 11.4 million euros, compared to 8.2 million euros a year earlier. Severance payments and “significant impairment charges on financial assets” together weighed on the result by 6.5 million euros. However, operational profitability improved: rebitda—operating profit before depreciation and restructuring costs—rose by 19% to 10.2 million euros.