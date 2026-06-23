FrieslandCampina dairy employees go on strike

Turmoil in the Dutch dairy industry: FrieslandCampina employees in Meppel and Leeuwarden are going on strike this week after negotiations between the FNV union and the Dutch Dairy Organization, the employers’ association, have stalled.

Ongoing conflict

The FNV expects more than 100 employees at the dairy plant in Meppel and more than 200 employees in Leeuwarden to participate in the 48-hour strikes. These are not the first strikes and are part of a sector-wide collective bargaining dispute. The union has specifically targeted FrieslandCampina because the company is considered the largest employer in the Dutch dairy industry.