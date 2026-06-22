Danone invests in Australian protein craze

Danone makes a two-pronged move in Australia: the FMCG group is acquiring Made Group, an Australian producer of coconut yogurt and smoothies, while simultaneously purchasing the remaining half of its joint venture with Saputo Dairy.

Protein trend reaches Asia-Pacific

Made Group generates revenue of approximately 344 million US dollars (300 million euros) with health products that focus primarily on gut health and protein. Well-known brands from the Melbourne-based company include Cocobella, a coconut-based yogurt, and Rokeby, which primarily produces protein shakes and smoothies.

“High-protein yogurt is flying off the shelves in Australia and New Zealand,” Juergen Esser, acting CEO of Danone, told Reuters. Esser also emphasized that Made is achieving “very, very strong” double-digit growth and attractive margins. The company is also currently expanding into Southeast Asia, where it is one of the first to offer protein products.

To strengthen its operational position in the region, Danone is simultaneously acquiring the remaining 49% stake in its joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia. That joint venture includes dairy brands such as YoPRO, Activia, and Ultimate and is expected to add approximately 100 million euros in consolidated revenue. Danone hopes to complete both transactions in the second half of 2026.