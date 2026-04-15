European Commission sets its sights on Nutella maker Ferrero

The European Commission is investigating whether Ferrero has engaged in unjustified regional supply restrictions. The manufacturer of Nutella has confirmed the investigation and says it is cooperating fully.

Anti-competitive practices

Last Monday, the European Commission announced in a press release that it is “carrying out unannounced antitrust inspections in two Member States at the premises of a company active in the chocolate confectionery sector.” The company in question appears to be Ferrero: the manufacturer of Nutella and Kinder chocolate confirmed this to Reuters. The company says it is cooperating fully and providing the requested information.