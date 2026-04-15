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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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European Commission sets its sights on Nutella maker Ferrero

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Food15 April, 2026
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The European Commission is investigating whether Ferrero has engaged in unjustified regional supply restrictions. The manufacturer of Nutella has confirmed the investigation and says it is cooperating fully.

Anti-competitive practices

Last Monday, the European Commission announced in a press release that it is “carrying out unannounced antitrust inspections in two Member States at the premises of a company active in the chocolate confectionery sector.” The company in question appears to be Ferrero: the manufacturer of Nutella and Kinder chocolate confirmed this to Reuters. The company says it is cooperating fully and providing the requested information.

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