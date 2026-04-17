Eroski lets customers shop via WhatsApp and delivers within an hour

The Spanish retail cooperative Eroski is conducting an innovative digital experiment: customers can simply order their groceries via WhatsApp. Delivery follows within an hour.

Grocery shopping as simple as a conversation

With the launch of Eroski Smart Shop, the group says it is responding to the rapidly growing demand for convenience, speed, and personalization in food retail. The initiative is starting as a pilot project in nine stores in Bilbao and will run for one year. During that period, Eroski plans to analyze usage, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency, with a view to potentially rolling it out more widely.