Dutch chocolate makers Hands Off and Chocolatemakers are merging

Dutch chocolate manufacturers Chocolatemakers and Hands Off are merging to form The Chocolate Impact Group, with the aim of growing faster together in a market under pressure from volatile cocoa prices and structural shortages. Both companies specialize in sustainable chocolate.

Complementary distribution

The two companies currently generate a combined revenue of around 8 million euros and aim to reach 20 million euros within four years. In doing so, they are explicitly focusing on further professionalization: the merger is intended to increase the availability of sustainable chocolate while simultaneously delivering economies of scale in procurement and distribution. This is reported by the FD.