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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Dutch chocolate makers Hands Off and Chocolatemakers are merging

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Food31 March, 2026
Duc d'O

Dutch chocolate manufacturers Chocolatemakers and Hands Off are merging to form The Chocolate Impact Group, with the aim of growing faster together in a market under pressure from volatile cocoa prices and structural shortages. Both companies specialize in sustainable chocolate.

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The two companies currently generate a combined revenue of around 8 million euros and aim to reach 20 million euros within four years. In doing so, they are explicitly focusing on further professionalization: the merger is intended to increase the availability of sustainable chocolate while simultaneously delivering economies of scale in procurement and distribution. This is reported by the FD.

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