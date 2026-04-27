DIA returns to force in Spain: 11% increase in revenue in the first quarter

DIA is excelling in the Spanish retail market: sales there grew by a whopping 11% in the first quarter—nearly twice as fast as the rest of the market. Results are also positive at the group level.

Private labels and fresh produce

With revenue of 1.4 billion euros (+11.1%), DIA is consolidating its position as one of the fastest-growing players in the Spanish retail market. Market share also climbed by 20 basis points, after like-for-like revenue rose by 8.1%, while the volume of products sold increased by 7%.