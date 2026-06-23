Delhaize acquires last Carrefour store in Luxembourg

The curtain falls on Carrefour in Luxembourg, as Delhaize is taking over the French group’s last supermarket in the Grand Duchy, a Carrefour Express in Kirchberg. For Delhaize, this marks yet another step in its recent wave of expansion in Luxembourg.

Dynamic market

The new Delhaize store will cover an area of 238 square meters and offer more than 2,000 products. The location will also feature a bakery and a ready-to-eat meal section. The opening is scheduled for September, following the renovation of the building. The store will create approximately ten jobs.