Carrefour trials a “thinking” AI robot for logistics

Carrefour is testing a humanoid AI robot at a logistics distribution center north of Paris. The robot is designed to relieve employees of heavy and repetitive tasks and is said to be a first in “physical AI”—artificial intelligence in the physical world.

AI from screen to the workplace

In Villeneuve-la-Garenne, the French supermarket chain, in collaboration with technology partner Capgemini, is testing a robot that makes autonomous decisions based on real-time data. It is an example of Physical AI: the robot is equipped with sensors, microphones, and cameras, allowing it to dynamically perceive its environment and react to it. This contrasts with traditional industrial robots, which perform pre-programmed actions.

During the test, the robot transports a bin of products through the warehouse. At the moment, the process still seems a bit clunky, but in the long term, Carrefour plans to use the technology for tasks that are physically demanding, repetitive, or add little value—such as lifting and moving heavy loads. In this way, the chain hopes to improve working conditions in its logistics centers.

According to Michael Schulte, CEO of Capgemini Engineering, the test is “perhaps a small step in pace, but an important one in terms of ambition.” “The real challenge of Physical AI lies not in building robots, but in integrating AI, robotics, safety, and operational processes into systems that add real value on the shop floor.”