Carrefour Belgium posts growth for the fourth consecutive quarter

Carrefour Belgium closed the first quarter of 2026 with like-for-like sales growth of 0.8%. At the same time, customer satisfaction reached its highest level since 2021. The retailer attributes this to strategic decisions.

Sunday openings and pricing initiatives

Quarterly sales in Belgium amounted to 1.05 billion euros. Carrefour prides itself on achieving growth in one of Europe’s most competitive retail markets. The positive figure, better than the 0.2% comparable growth a year earlier, was driven by volume growth while food inflation slowed. The new strategic plan is bearing fruit, according to the company.

For example, since January, Carrefour’s integrated stores (40 hypermarkets and 43 Market supermarkets) have also been open on Sundays. Targeted promotions and structurally lower prices on essential products have led to stronger commercial momentum. At the same time, the share of Carrefour products in total sales continues to rise. E-commerce activities also grew strongly in the past quarter, by over 30%. “A result that further underscores the relevance of the multi-format model (Hypermarket, Market, Express, and e-commerce),” according to Carrefour.

At group level, Carrefour achieved like-for-like growth of 2.2% in the first quarter of its financial year.