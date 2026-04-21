Carlsberg swapping Coca-Cola for PepsiCo in Northern Europe and the Baltic states

Carlsberg Group is going all in on Pepsi: starting 2029, the Danish brewer will become PepsiCo’s exclusive bottler throughout Scandinavia and the Baltic states. Currently, Carlsberg still bottles for rival Coca-Cola in Denmark and Finland.

Coca-Cola agreements are expiring

Carlsberg will soon bottle PepsiCo soft drinks in as many as fourteen countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. The brewery group handles the production, sales, and distribution of PepsiCo’s entire beverage portfolio in countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Switzerland, as well as Kazakhstan and Laos.