Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Jorg Snoeck
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Carlsberg swapping Coca-Cola for PepsiCo in Northern Europe and the Baltic states

icon
Food21 April, 2026
© Shutterstock.com

Carlsberg Group is going all in on Pepsi: starting 2029, the Danish brewer will become PepsiCo’s exclusive bottler throughout Scandinavia and the Baltic states. Currently, Carlsberg still bottles for rival Coca-Cola in Denmark and Finland.

Coca-Cola agreements are expiring

Carlsberg will soon bottle PepsiCo soft drinks in as many as fourteen countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. The brewery group handles the production, sales, and distribution of PepsiCo’s entire beverage portfolio in countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Switzerland, as well as Kazakhstan and Laos.

More about... Food
See more
Most read
Follow RetailDetail