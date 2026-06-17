[Analysis] How will Colruyt respond to changing consumer behavior?

No Sunday openings, no major strategic shifts, but rather targeted adjustments and cost-cutting measures: this is how Colruyt Group plans to counter the decline in market share and the pressure on its results. A clear strategy, but is it the right one?

A combination of initiatives

First, the good news: Colruyt Group remains a growing and fairly profitable retailer. But its core business is suffering. Although the company is also active in health, fashion, leisure, wholesale, and food production, the lion’s share of revenue comes from the supermarkets—specifically, the Colruyt Lowest Prices stores. And to say that those stores are struggling is an understatement. The group’s pain is the pain of those larger, iconic supermarkets with which the company is identified.