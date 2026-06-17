AB InBev appoints Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put as chairman

AB InBev appoints Dirk Van de Put as the new chairman of the board of directors. The Belgian CEO of Mondelez International, who has been a member of the board since 2023, takes over from American Martin J. Barrington.

“Writing the next chapter”

Van de Put is best known as chairman and CEO of Mondelez: since 2017, he has led the American food company behind brands such as Côte d’Or, Milka, and Lu. But Van de Put has also served as an independent director on AB InBev’s board of directors for three years. In a press statement, he says he is convinced of the brewer’s strategy and long-term plan.

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris calls the appointment an important step for the beer giant’s continued development. According to him, Van de Put brings a wealth of expertise and an impressive leadership track record, which will be of great value in rolling out AB InBev’s further growth plans. Together with the management team led by Doukeris, Van de Put aims to “write the next chapter in AB InBev’s brewing history.”

The new chairman has an international career spanning more than thirty years. Before joining Mondelez, he was CEO of McCain Foods. Previously, he held executive positions at companies such as Mars, Coca-Cola, Danone, and Novartis. Thanks to his experience in both developed and emerging markets, AB InBev says he brings a distinct global perspective to the company.