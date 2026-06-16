Yaya accelerates expansion in Belgium with three new stores

Yaya continues to expand in Belgium: the Dutch fashion brand recently opened a large flagship store in Antwerp, and now owner Patrick Draijer has announced plans for locations in Ostend and Leuven as well.

Flagship store in Antwerp

In Antwerp, Yaya opened its flagship store for the Belgian market on Korte Gasthuistraat, in the Wilde Zee shopping district. “I think this is what you’d call a flagship store,” Draijer said on LinkedIn. “What a wonderful location, what a building — no less than 350 square meters. This is where our Yaya DNA comes together in all its facets. The airiness, the space, the layout that invites you to explore. In all of this, the collection truly comes into its own and can shine in all its elegance.”