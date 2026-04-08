Strong growth in Europe for Levi’s

Levi Strauss & Co. posted double-digit growth in a strong first quarter. Growth is accelerating across all regions and channels, but is primarily driven by the shift to a “direct-to-consumer” model.

Raised annual forecast

The denim manufacturer’s net revenue grew by 14% to $1.7 billion (€1.5 billion). On an organic basis, this represents a 9% increase. Europe was the standout performer, reporting 24% growth and 10% organic growth. Asia grew by 13%, while North and South America rose by 9%. Beyond Yoga, the group’s activewear brand, saw net revenue increase by 23%.