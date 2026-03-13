Shein opens office in Barcelona for Spanish marketing

Chinese ultrafast fashion retailer Shein is expanding its operations in Spain with the opening of a new hub in Barcelona. The new office will complement the existing branch in Madrid.

Initiatives for own brands

Vorada Hiransomboon, brand director at Shein, emphasizes that the opening of the Barcelona office reflects the company’s long-term commitment to Spain and local talent: “We want to play an active role in the Catalan and Spanish business and creative ecosystem.”

The new center will serve as a support center for marketing, branding, and content production in Spain and Europe. Currently, the team consists of eight professionals specializing in local trends and consumer analysis. Shein has plans to expand its staff in the coming years.

From this new office, Shein will also develop initiatives for the group’s own brands, including Nöista, which was launched in 2025. Founded in 2008 by Chris Xu and headquartered in Singapore, the company currently has around 20 employees in Spain and works with more than 1,000 active sellers on the Spanish branch of the marketplace.