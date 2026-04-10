Sarenza opens its first brick-and-mortar store, with more to come

The French fashion group Beaumanoir is testing brick-and-mortar retail with Sarenza Studio, the first physical store concept centered around the e-commerce player Sarenza. The multi-brand stores are intended to bridge the gap between online and offline.

From platform to store floor

The first Sarenza Studio opened this week at the L’Atoll shopping center in Angers, “conceived as a premium extension of the digital experience offered by the Sarenza website.” “Sarenza Studio is a 100% women’s concept, rooted in the ‘department store experience,’” according to management. Beaumanoir is thus aiming for a shopping experience that combines inspiration and conversion, modeled after classic department stores.