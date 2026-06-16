Pieces opens first Belgian store at Waasland Shopping

Pieces, part of the Danish fashion group Bestseller, has opened a Belgian flagship store at Waasland Shopping in Sint-Niklaas. This is the Danish fashion brand’s first standalone store in the country.

First location

“We are proud that Pieces chose Waasland Shopping as its first location in Belgium,” the shopping center announced on LinkedIn. “With this new opening, Waasland Shopping is further expanding its fashion offering, and we are once again welcoming a strong international brand to Sint-Niklaas.”

Pieces focuses on fashion, denim, and accessories for (young) women. As a subsidiary brand of Bestseller, the label positions itself alongside sister brands such as Vila, Jack & Jones, Only, and Vero Moda. The brand has been in existence since 2003 and describes itself as “lively”, trendy, and colourful.