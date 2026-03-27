[In the picture] Levi’s highlights craftsmanship at its Brussels boutique

Levi Strauss is celebrating the reopening of its store on Guldenvlieslaan in Brussels. The design combines warm, natural materials with subtle industrial accents. The retailer is focusing on service and style advice at this location.

Seamless omnichannel customer experience

The renovated Toison d’Or boutique brings the brand’s iconic history to life through a modern and inspiring design, characterized by a combination of warm natural materials and subtle industrial accents. The color palette reflects the evolution of denim, from deep indigo to weathered blue, creating a space that illustrates craftsmanship, self-expression, and the Levi’s world as a whole.

As part of the reopening festivities, the boutique will be transformed into a cultural space during the opening weekend, featuring an exhibition in the storefront windows created by local artist Mumby. Also on the program: a customization counter, live fashion sketches by Klaartje Busselot, and DJ sets by Tuesday TV.

“Brussels is a city where individuality is expressed in the way people create, move, and express themselves,” says Lucia Marcuzzo, Managing Director Europe at Levi Strauss & Co. “With the reopening of Levi’s Toison d’Or, we’re offering our fans an enhanced and renewed experience, focused on personalized service, with style advice from experts, to help them find the perfect fit and outfits that suit them. We strive for a seamless omnichannel customer experience, combined with the human connection and in-store service that make the Levi’s experience so personal and authentic.”