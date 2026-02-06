[In the picture] With five flagship stores, e5 strengthens its brand identity

Belgian fashion chain e5 is rolling out a revamped store concept in five existing locations in Aartselaar, Bruges Sint-Andries, Hasselt, Lokeren, and Ternat. The retailer is positioning the boutiques even more strongly as places where customers can also find inspiration and experience.

A personal styling experience

In every Flemish province, the fashion retailer is launching large, easily accessible “e5 StyleStories” flagship stores that convey the brand’s entire DNA. “Here, our customers will find everything we stand for, in the superlative degree,” says CEO Peter De Sutter. “We do everything here to perfection. The stores therefore serve as a reference for other points of sale: what works elsewhere, we will roll out further.”

The launch took place on February 5 in Bruges Sint-Andries with an event for suppliers, press, and influencers. The stores offer more space for experience, inspiration, personal service, and additional brands. An extensive men’s department stands out, as does the “MyStyle” space, where e5’s personal styling service is taken to an even higher level, with more time and attention, and a personal styling experience tailored to figure, style, and shopping goal. To this end, e5 is investing in teams with distinct styling expertise and in various MyStyle formulas, from VIP sessions (solo or duo) to Friends evenings and Feel Good Events for groups, so that customers receive more targeted guidance.

Stores as a showcase

In addition to the familiar e5 range, the StyleStories flagship stores are also introducing a selection of new brands that customers can only discover online and in the flagship stores. “The emphasis remains on our own brands, but we want to be there for every Flemish person, which is why we are adding a complementary range for every niche,” says De Sutter.

The fashion chain wants to actively use the flagship stores as a showcase. For example, e5 plans a monthly event at each location, from a book launch to a fashion show or an exclusive styling evening, each time as an extra experience for customers. “We want you to be able to walk in, get inspired, and walk out with personal advice and a look that’s right for you. That’s how we’re making e5 the place where fashion, experience, and service come together. It’s not just about clothes, but about people, stories, and moments that linger,” they say.

Potential for city stores

The 58 e5 stores welcome more than 500,000 customers every year. Is there still room for expansion? “We only see a limited number of white spots for retail parks. But there is still potential for city center locations. Our city store in Aalst is a great success. We are open to opportunities, but we don’t compromise and we’re not going to pay crazy prices,” says De Sutter. In other words, an e5 on the Meir is not happening tomorrow.

It is too early for figures, but the CEO looks back on an excellent 2025: “We have grown again, even double digits online, the number of new customers has also increased by double digits, and profitability has improved. Only the period between November 15 and January 15 was disappointing. We hear the same from other fashion players. Very strange.”