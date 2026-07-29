Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Jorg Snoeck
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Frasers Group now also acquires a stake in Burberry

icon
Fashion29 July, 2026

The appetite of Frasers Group owner Mike Ashley seems far from satisfied: following previous investments in Mulberry and Hugo Boss, the group is now also announcing a stake in the British luxury brand Burberry.

Plans unclear

The British Frasers Group, owner of brands such as Sports Direct, Flannels, and House of Fraser, holds a potential 4.2% stake in Burberry’s voting rights. The company acquired this stake through the sale of so-called put options: if these are exercised, Frasers will enter the top ten of Burberry’s largest shareholders.

This is not the first surprising investment by billionaire Mike Ashley’s company. Frasers is the second-largest shareholder of handbag maker Mulberry and is also the largest shareholder of Hugo Boss. The group has even launched a takeover bid for the German fashion company.

It is unclear exactly what Frasers intends to do with its stake in Burberry: the company has declined to comment further. According to observers, it is a strategy to strengthen relationships with key suppliers. Frasers sells Burberry’s collections on its website and in Flannels stores.

Sign up for our newsletter for free

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail