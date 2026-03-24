Estée Lauder sets its sights on Puig: an 18-billion-euro beauty giant in the making

The American cosmetics group Estée Lauder is in talks about a merger with the Spanish company Puig. The potential deal underscores the pressures facing the beauty industry, where growth is slowing and consumers are becoming more discerning.

New cosmetics giant

The American cosmetics giant Estée Lauder is in advanced talks regarding a merger with the Spanish company Puig, owner of brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci, and the Belgian brand Dries Van Noten. The news was reported by the Financial Times, and both companies have confirmed the negotiations.