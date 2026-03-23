Decathlon is setting up shop at Ikea in the Netherlands

Starting next year, Ikea will lease approximately 3,000 square meters of space at its Hengelo location to Decathlon. First, the store will be redesigned: the location is being downsized due to changing customer behavior and the growth of online shopping.

Less retail space needed

Renovations at Ikea Hengelo will begin after the summer: the showroom will remain, while the home accessories department will be redesigned to be more compact. The space freed up on the ground floor will go entirely to Decathlon. “We’re known for using every square meter smartly and efficiently, and we apply that same approach in our own stores,” says Sandra Schouten, CFO of Ikea Netherlands.