Ahold Delhaize settles for $40 million in the US over “excessive” drug prices

Ahold Delhaize ’s US subsidiary has reached a $40 million (€36.8 million) settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The department had been investigating whether Ahold Delhaize’s pharmacies were overcharging government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

Charging excessive prices?

The settlement ends an investigation into alleged violations of the False Claims Act: according to the Department of Justice, pharmacies in Ahold Delhaize supermarkets, including Giant, Hannaford, and Food Lion, provided inaccurate discount information to federal and state governments.