Tedi is scaling back its French store network after just three years

Tedi has abruptly closed eleven stores in France, even though the German discount retailer has only been operating in the country for three years. Nevertheless, the non-food chain is continuing its expansion: new locations are opening elsewhere.

Was Max Plus a mistake?

At the end of February, the doors closed in Lens and Bruay-la-Bussière. In March, Couzeix, Marsac, Malemort, and five stores in Brittany followed; on April 4, Chantepie near Rennes closed. In total, this amounts to eleven closures in just a few weeks, and it may not stop there.