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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Tedi is scaling back its French store network after just three years

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General10 April, 2026
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Tedi has abruptly closed eleven stores in France, even though the German discount retailer has only been operating in the country for three years. Nevertheless, the non-food chain is continuing its expansion: new locations are opening elsewhere.

Was Max Plus a mistake?

At the end of February, the doors closed in Lens and Bruay-la-Bussière. In March, Couzeix, Marsac, Malemort, and five stores in Brittany followed; on April 4, Chantepie near Rennes closed. In total, this amounts to eleven closures in just a few weeks, and it may not stop there.

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