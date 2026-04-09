How Galeries Lafayette Paris aims to become the most visited department store in the world

The French luxury department store group Galeries Lafayette plans to invest 260 million euros by 2030. Its Paris flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann aims to become the global leader in its sector.

Stable revenue

In 2025, Galeries Lafayette’s revenue remained stable at 3.1 billion euros, a result of the closure of two stores in Marseille and the termination of an affiliation agreement with SGM, the operator of BHV, which came under scrutiny last year due to its partnership with the Chinese fashion platform Shein. Today, the group has 17 company-owned stores and 38 affiliated stores in France, as well as 7 international locations.