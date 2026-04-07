China issues new e-commerce guidelines following pressure from the EU

A week after an EU delegation visited Beijing, the Chinese government issued new guidelines calling on online retailers to bring their offerings into line with international regulations.

Response to European concerns

The new directive, developed in collaboration with multiple government agencies, is intended to better align the development of the domestic market with international regulatory expectations. This comes just one week after a European Union delegation, during a visit to Beijing, raised the issue of the sharp increase in dangerous and counterfeit goods entering the EU via cross-border platforms. Concerns about European companies’ limited access to the Chinese domestic market were also on the agenda.

The new Chinese guidelines appear to be a response to these concerns. They call for a balance between global expansion and stricter domestic oversight, ensuring that efficiency does not come at the expense of fairness, Reuters reports. Pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce would test new rules and safety standards. China also aims to encourage companies to set up purchasing centers abroad, increase imports of high-quality goods, and facilitate faster access for international products entering the Chinese market.

Last month, the European Union agreed to thoroughly overhaul its customs system. Chinese e-commerce platforms could face fines of millions of euros if they are found to facilitate the sale of illegal or unsafe products to European consumers. Experts question whether the new Chinese guidelines will actually change trade relations.