Nestlé holds steady despite exchange rate pressure and product recalls

Nestlé is facing pressure on its revenue due to unfavorable exchange rates and the aftermath of the global baby formula recall. Nevertheless, the FMCG giant is showing resilience: it saw growth in emerging markets, while Europe and the United States delivered steady performance.

Stable performance

Total reported revenue in the first quarter amounted to 21.3 billion Swiss francs (22.2 billion euros), a decline of 5.7%. Currency fluctuations reduced revenue by 9.3%. Emerging markets outperformed the rest, with organic growth of 6.8% excluding China. In Europe, there was modest growth of 1.1%, and the Americas also remained stable.