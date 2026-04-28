How reusable mushroom trays are set to revolutionize Belgian waste management

Belgian supermarket chains are collectively testing a deposit system for reusable packaging. A (temporary) pilot program involves mushroom trays, but the stakes are high.

Uniform deposit system

Albert Heijn, Aldi, Carrefour, Colruyt, Delhaize, and Lidl are replacing the traditional disposable mushroom container with a reusable alternative that includes a deposit. At least, that’s what they’ll be doing for six months in Malines (Mechelen). The test aims to determine whether consumers and logistics systems are ready for a large-scale transition that could potentially transform the entire Belgian packaging chain.

The retailers are introducing a standardized container made of polypropylene, for which consumers pay a deposit of thirty euro cents. They can return the container afterward at any participating store, regardless of where it was purchased. After all, the system works via QR codes that uniquely identify each package. This allows for the precise monitoring of the number of rotations, return rates, and the lifespan of each container. In some stores, returns are handled via machines that issue vouchers; elsewhere, they are processed at the checkout.

Response to European requirements

The timing of the test aligns with the European Packaging Regulation (PPWR). This regulation stipulates that, starting in 2030, fruits and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kilograms may no longer be sold in single-use plastic packaging. Fost Plus emphasizes that the initiative is not an alternative to existing recycling systems: “This project is separate from the blue bag that collects disposable packaging for recycling.”

Noteworthy is the broad collaboration across the entire value chain. In addition to retailers, logistics providers, technology companies, and producers are also participating. This scaled approach aims to prevent the emergence of parallel systems that remain inefficient and costly.

“Reuse only works at scale, and you can only achieve scale if all supermarkets make the same effort. That’s what makes this project unique: for the first time, all major Belgian supermarkets are taking a sustainable step toward reusable packaging together—not alongside each other, but with each other,” says Henriane Gilliot of the sector federation Comeos.

Assessing logistics and behavior

The pilot focuses not only on technology but also on behavioral change. The central question is whether consumers are willing to actively return packaging. At the same time, the partners are analyzing the impact on logistics, cost structure, and operational efficiency. Digital traceability also plays a crucial role in this.

The outcome of the pilot will determine whether the model is economically and operationally scalable. If successful, a broader rollout is likely, possibly extending to other product categories as well. According to Geert Verbelen of VIL, the ambition goes beyond mere waste reduction: “With a circular approach, we can use raw materials more intelligently and reduce waste and emissions.”