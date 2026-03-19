More promotions, modern stores, storytelling: Jumbo CEO Jesper Højer’s plan

Jumbo needs to become fast and simple again, says CEO Jesper Højer. The retailer will focus more heavily on promotions—including for meat—and is modernizing its store network. The CEO refers to a multi-year plan.

A break with the past

The new CEO presented his plans to employees and the press for the first time this week. He must restore pride to the company, which has endured difficult years and lost market share. A project that will take several years, he says. With a streamlined executive committee, Højer aims to pick up the pace. For example, the company must move away from its meeting culture. “Customers are changing rapidly. We need to keep up with them faster,” he told the newspaper FD.