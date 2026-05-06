Ahold Delhaize is off to a strong start

Despite the impact of the weak dollar, Ahold Delhaize has had a strong start to the year, thanks in part to robust online sales. The retailer says it is well-positioned to weather the uncertain geopolitical climate.

Rising margin

In the first quarter of 2026, Ahold Delhaize reported revenue of 22.3 billion, an increase of 2.0% at constant exchange rates and a decrease of 4.3% at current exchange rates. Like-for-like revenue growth was 2.0%. The retailer describes this as a “solid” start to the year. Operating profit amounted to 895 million euros, with the underlying operating margin at 4.0%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points at constant exchange rates.