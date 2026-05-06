Strong demand for Guinness drives Diageo’s growth

The Diageo beverage group is performing better than expected, mainly due to strong demand for Guinness beer. Stronger sales in Europe and Latin America contrast with weak figures in the U.S. market.

Thanks to the World Cup

The beverage group, which also owns brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Baileys, reports a slight increase in organic net revenue of 0.3% to $4.48 billion (€3.83 billion), partly thanks to a 0.4% volume increase in the third quarter of its fiscal year. This is better than expected and also a boost after a weak first half of the year.