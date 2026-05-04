Lotus Biscoff launches Tomorrowland cookie

Biscuits and a dance festival—it doesn’t seem like an obvious pairing. Yet Lotus Bakeries is teaming up with Tomorrowland to launch a “limited edition” Biscoff cookie with an espresso filling. The goal is to attract a younger audience.

Two Belgian icons

Lotus and the organisation behind Tomorrowland are entering into a global partnership, with the first tangible result being a Biscoff Sandwich Cookie with espresso filling. The product marks a first: for the first time, a Tomorrowland engraving replaces the traditional Biscoff logo on the cookie. This brings together two “world-renowned Belgian brands,” according to the companies.

The collaboration is not primarily about volume, but about brand experience and international visibility. Consequently, there will be a phased rollout: the first launch wave will start in Europe, tied to Tomorrowland Belgium in the spring of 2026. Later in 2026, a second launch phase will follow in the Asia-Pacific region, in conjunction with Tomorrowland Thailand. In this way, Lotus Bakeries is leveraging the festival to gain visibility among a “young, dynamic community” in new markets.

The marketing approach is broad in scope: in-store activations, digital campaigns, and integration into the Tomorrowland ecosystem, including hotels and event venues. Through QR codes on packaging, consumers can enter a contest to win festival experiences.