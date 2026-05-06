Delhaize, Albert Heijn, and Bol are gaining market share in Belgium

Ahold Delhaize released excellent quarterly results on Wednesday morning. In Belgium, the retailer is gaining market share with its three formats, says CEO Frans Muller, who is set to retire next year.

“We are ahead of schedule in Belgium”

Ahold Delhaize does not publish separate figures for the Belgian market, but CEO Frans Muller told business newspaper De Tijd that Delhaize, Albert Heijn, and e-commerce platform Bol are all gaining market share in the country. The three formats attract different types of customers, making them complementary rather than cannibalizing each other, he says.

“I am very satisfied with the volumes and profit margins. We are ahead of schedule in Belgium. That was already the case with Albert Heijn’s approximately 85 stores, and since the stores became independent, it has also been the case at Delhaize. With Bol, we again achieved double-digit growth, mainly in Flanders, where we are the market leader. In Wallonia, Amazon has a stronger position.”

The widespread Sunday openings at the group’s supermarkets are contributing to the strong performance: “I believe that 99 percent of our Belgian stores are now open on Sundays. Economically, that is quite feasible. Belgium is not an easy market due to the highly competitive environment, but our three teams are performing well.”