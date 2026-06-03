Champagne house Pommery explores a sale to Henkell (Dr. Oetker)

Maison Pommery & Associés, which is burdened by heavy debt, has entered into exclusive negotiations to sell a majority stake to Henkell International, the beverage division of the German group Dr. Oetker.

Creating a global player

Maison Pommery & Associés is entering into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International for a period of two months regarding a proposed strategic partnership, under which Henkell International would become a majority shareholder in Maison Pommery & Associés. The company announced this in a press release on Tuesday evening.