Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Champagne house Pommery explores a sale to Henkell (Dr. Oetker)

icon
Food3 June, 2026
Shutterstock.com

Maison Pommery & Associés, which is burdened by heavy debt, has entered into exclusive negotiations to sell a majority stake to Henkell International, the beverage division of the German group Dr. Oetker.

Creating a global player

Maison Pommery & Associés is entering into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International for a period of two months regarding a proposed strategic partnership, under which Henkell International would become a majority shareholder in Maison Pommery & Associés. The company announced this in a press release on Tuesday evening.

More about... Food
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail