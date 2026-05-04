Aldi capitalizes on the protein craze

In Belgium, Aldi is set to significantly expand its range of protein-rich private-label products. The discount retailer is also expanding its sports nutrition lineup to appeal to a broad audience with budget-friendly alternatives.

“More than just niche products”

As protein-rich foods gain popularity among consumers, Aldi is introducing over 20 new protein-rich products to its everyday lineup. These fall under Aldi’s well-known private labels, such as Milsani for dairy products, River for protein-infused soda, Barissimo for coffee drinks, and Bistro’Vite for prepared meals.

“As a discounter, we focus on the essentials. We listen to our customers and always strive to meet their needs. Protein-rich products are now more than just niche items for athletes. By including them in our selection, we’re making this category available to a very broad audience—and at the lowest possible price,” says Natalie Duthoy, Purchasing Director at Aldi Belgium. “Private labels are still often more than half the price of expensive premium brands, yet offer comparable quality. An ideal, budget-friendly alternative!”

The new Aldi Sports private label is also being significantly expanded. “With Aldi Sports, we’re focusing more specifically on popular sports nutrition. Think protein cookies or bars, but also whey protein powder and creatine powder.”