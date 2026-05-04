Albert Heijn reduces bakery waste using AI

Albert Heijn will roll out dynamic pricing in its bakery section across the Netherlands. Using internally developed AI, the retailer predicts how much bread each store should need and automatically adjusts prices throughout the day.

AI drives baking and pricing decisions

Both freshly baked rolls and whole loaves will see their prices gradually drop throughout the day, with final discounts of up to 70%. Customers can view these discounts in the AH app under “Last Chance Bargains” and in-store on digital shelf labels.

This dynamic pricing system builds on “Bake,” an internal application for the bakery departments. The AI behind Bake accurately predicts demand throughout the day and adjusts supply as needed. This helps the chain avoid overproduction. Albert Heijn rolled out “Bake” in all stores in the summer of 2025, and by the second half of the year, bread waste in its own stores had already decreased by 815,000 kilograms.

“A great example of how we use AI”

Sjoerd Holleman, Director of Product, AI & Specialty Brands at Albert Heijn: “I’m proud that we’re now combining smart baking and dynamic pricing in the bread department. The challenge is particularly great in this category. By combining technology and AI with attractive prices for customers, we’re making an impact by both reducing food waste and improving affordability for customers. These are great examples of how we’re using AI to achieve our sustainability goals.”

The new approach in the bakery section is part of the broader “Last Chance Bargains” concept. Products nearing their expiration date are marked down to prevent waste. This makes it easier for customers to choose items that might otherwise go to waste, while also saving money on their groceries. Albert Heijn’s goal is to halve food waste in its own operations by 2030 compared to 2016.

Want to learn more about how Albert Heijn combines data, technology, and efficiency? Join The Buzz on May 19 and discover six completely different supermarket strategies side by side—and understand why they work. Please note: registration will close soon. Reserve one of the last spots now.