Written by Pauline Neerman
AB InBev counts on sports year in times of declining beer consumption

Food12 February, 2026
Shutterstock.com

AB InBev defies the global decline in beer consumption with higher margins and marketing investments. The world’s largest brewer sold 2.3% less beer last year, but still exceeded expectations.

Less beer, more profit

Throughout 2025, AB InBev sold 561 million hectoliters of beer and other beverages, a decrease of 2.3% compared to 2024. Analysts had predicted an average decline of 2.6%. Revenue amounted to 59.3 billion US dollars (54.6 billion euros). EBITDA rose slightly to 21.2 billion US dollars (around 19.5 billion euros).

