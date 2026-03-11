Third consecutive record profit for Inditex

Inditex, owner of Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, achieved record profits again in 2025. This is the third year in a row, despite increasing competition from ultra-fast fashion companies such as Shein.

Fewer stores, more revenue

Net profit rose by 6% to €6.2 billion last year, while turnover climbed by 3.2% to €39.9 billion. Both stores and online channels contributed to this growth. According to Inditex, the new collections were well received by customers. Gross profit rose by 3.9% to €23.2 billion, while the gross margin came in at 58.3%.