Written by Pauline Neerman
Third consecutive record profit for Inditex

Fashion11 March, 2026
Inditex, owner of Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, achieved record profits again in 2025. This is the third year in a row, despite increasing competition from ultra-fast fashion companies such as Shein.

Fewer stores, more revenue

Net profit rose by 6% to €6.2 billion last year, while turnover climbed by 3.2% to €39.9 billion. Both stores and online channels contributed to this growth. According to Inditex, the new collections were well received by customers. Gross profit rose by 3.9% to €23.2 billion, while the gross margin came in at 58.3%.

