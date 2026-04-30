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Written by Pauline Neerman
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H&M is working on a rescue plan for its Ghlin warehouse

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Fashion30 April, 2026
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The future of the H&M Logistics distribution center in Ghlin, Belgium, remains uncertain, but management has promised to present a rescue plan on 12 May. Earlier, plans had emerged to close the site and cut 440 jobs.

A rescue after all?

The unions are reacting cautiously to the announcement. “We still don’t have clear answers to our questions, but the employer promised on Wednesday to come up with a proposal on 12 May 12 to save the Ghlin facility, Philippe Dumortier of the socialist union FGTB told Belga. However, that proposal still needs to be approved by higher-ups at the H&M Group.

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