H&M is working on a rescue plan for its Ghlin warehouse

The future of the H&M Logistics distribution center in Ghlin, Belgium, remains uncertain, but management has promised to present a rescue plan on 12 May. Earlier, plans had emerged to close the site and cut 440 jobs.

A rescue after all?

The unions are reacting cautiously to the announcement. “We still don’t have clear answers to our questions, but the employer promised on Wednesday to come up with a proposal on 12 May 12 to save the Ghlin facility, ”Philippe Dumortier of the socialist union FGTB told Belga. However, that proposal still needs to be approved by higher-ups at the H&M Group.