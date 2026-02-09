Abercrombie & Fitch makes a comeback in the Netherlands

Shortly after Abercrombie & Fitch closed its only store in Belgium, the American fashion brand is returning to the Netherlands: a store will soon open on Kalverstraat in Amsterdam.

Job vacancies

Between 2012 and 2022, Abercrombie & Fitch had a store on Leidsestraat in Amsterdam. Now the retailer is returning to the Dutch capital with a new store on Kalverstraat in Amsterdam. An exact opening date for that store is not yet known, reports FashionUnited, but there are several job vacancies for the store on the brand’s website.

Just a few weeks ago, Abercrombie & Fitch closed its only Belgian store on Avenue Louise in Brussels. Hollister, the other brand of the same group, will remain in Belgium and is considering opening a new store this summer.