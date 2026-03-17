In less than a year, Medi-Market has already opened five stores in Madrid

With a new store in the Xanadú shopping center in the Spanish capital, the Belgian retailer Medi-Market now has five stores in Madrid in less than a year. In the coming months, the retailer plans to open eight more stores across the country.

Strategic market

The opening in Xanadú marks a new phase of development for Medi-Market in Spain. After establishing a strong presence in the capital, the company is working on new locations in various cities to further expand its network.

“Spain is a strategic market for our concept. Every new opening strengthens our presence and enables us to bring our health and wellness proposition closer to an ever-growing number of consumers. Our goal is to continue growing in the country and consolidate Medi-Market as a leader in parapharmacy, offering a wide selection of products at competitive prices and the best expert advice,” says Cédric Antoine, CEO of the Medi-Market Group, to Just Retail.

Medi-Market was founded in Belgium in 2014. The company currently operates in Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, with more than 180 physical retail locations. In 2024, the group recorded revenue of over 400 million euros and revenue growth of more than 25%. Its formula for success is based on a combination of competitive prices, a wide product range, and specialized advice. The Medi-Daily private label offers excellent value for money on everyday products.