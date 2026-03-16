Picnic on track to reach 1 billion in revenue in Germany

This year, the Dutch online supermarket Picnic expects to generate 1 billion euros in revenue in Germany, where the e-commerce company has been operating for five years. This month, the retailer is launching in Munich.

Great potential

Picnic, partly owned by market leader Edeka, is conquering Germany city by city, region by region. Last year, the online supermarket launched in Dresden and Leipzig, with Munich following this month. The company now has thirteen fulfillment centers in the country. “By the end of this year, 3.7 million households in Germany will have been added,” co-founder Michiel Muller told the FD. “Then 40% of German households will be able to order from us. In the Netherlands, that figure is currently 80%. We won’t reach that in Germany, because it’s a large country with more rural areas.”