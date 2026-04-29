No deal between Pernod Ricard and Jack Daniel’s

There will be no merger between the French spirits group Pernod Ricard and the American company Brown-Forman, owner of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand. The companies were unable to reach an agreement on the terms.

Talks ended

On March 26, 2026, Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman confirmed that they were in talks regarding a potential merger. Pernod Ricard announced today that these talks have ended and did not result in an agreement, as the companies could not agree on terms acceptable to both parties.

A deal could have created a global leader in spirits. Pernod Ricard is one of the largest players in Europe, with brands such as Absolut Vodka, Havana Club rum, and Jameson. Brown-Forman is best known in the U.S. for Jack Daniel’s whiskey as well as El Jimador tequila, among others.