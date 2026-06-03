Intermarché aims for Brussels with new Express proximity concept

Following the integration of the Mestdagh stores, Intermarché aims to continue growing in Belgium and is now focusing its attention squarely on Brussels. The retailer is preparing to launch a new neighborhood store concept under the name Intermarché Express and is targeting around 20 locations in the capital.

Different by neighborhood

Starting in September, the chain plans to begin rolling out the new format, which focuses on quick, everyday neighborhood shopping. The stores will have a floor area of approximately 800 square meters and will place a strong emphasis on fresh produce and ready-to-eat meals. Each location will also be tailored to the specific characteristics of the neighborhood itself.