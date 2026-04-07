[In the Picture] Rewe opens unstaffed neighborhood stores in rural areas

The German supermarket group REWE has opened a fully unstaffed mini-store in the village of Golmbach (Lower Saxony) that is open 24 hours a day. With this concept, the retailer aims to address a long-standing problem: the disappearance of traditional supermarkets in rural areas.

24/7 groceries

The “Amalys nahkauf Box” serves approximately 900 residents and operates without staff. Customers check out via a self-checkout and pay exclusively digitally with a debit or credit card. With a sales area of just 39 square meters, the store offers around 800 products, ranging from fresh food to everyday household items.